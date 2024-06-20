German Police investigate England player parent theft complaint at Euro 2024

Players of England warm up during a training session at Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land

Police in Dusseldorf are reportedly investigating a complaint that England striker Ivan Toney’s father had a watch stolen at the weekend.

The incident is said to have taken place during the weekend which saw England begin their Euro 2024 campaign with a win over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, with Ivan Toney Snr having raised a complaint to staff at the Hotel Melia Dusseldorf, according to The Athletic.

They add that the local police were then contacted regarding the alleged theft and that a criminal complaint has been filed.

VIDEO Can France Cope Without Kylian Mbappe?

A number of England players’ families were staying at the Hotel Melia Dusseldorf during England’s first Euro 2024 match, where rooms are available for around £250 per night.

Brentford striker Toney is away with England at a major tournament for the first time and was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Serbia.

Toney’s inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s final squad came at the end of a season which saw him suspended for the first 20 games as punishment for breaching the FA’s betting regulations.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 28-year-old netted four times in his 17 Premier League appearances for Brentford this year and will be looking to add to his three England caps in Germany.

England take on Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday afternoon knowing that a win would seal a place in the last-16. Should they end up topping Group C, then their last-16 fixture would again be in Gelsenkirchen.

More Euro 2024 stories

Who is Gareth Southgate? 10 things you didn't know about him

Could Serbia really QUIT Euro 2024 over 'scandalous' chanting?

Quiz! Xavi or Iniesta? 10 questions on Spain and Barcelona's iconic midfield duo