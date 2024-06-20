Could Serbia really QUIT Euro 2024 over 'scandalous' chanting?

Serbia have only played one game at Euro 2024, but that could be the end of their tournament

Serbia players in discussion after their match against England at Euro 2024
Serbia players in discussion after losing their opening Euro 2024 match to England (Image credit: Alamy)

Serbia could pull out of Euro 2024 over "scandalous" chanting among fans during Wednesday's game between Croatia and Albania.

Chants about the killing of Serbs were heard as Croatia and Albania played out a 2-2 draw in Stuttgart, and the head of the Serbian FA has called on UEFA to take the strongest possible action.

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...