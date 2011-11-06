Germany to hand Zieler debut against Ukraine

"That is what we have planned today," Low told reporters. "All other decisions will be taken during the course of the week based on the impressions we get from training."

Zieler, who plays for Hannover 96, spent part of his youth career with Manchester United.

During the 2008/09 season, he was loaned for three months to Northampton Town and played two matches for them in the English third division.

Germany, the first team to qualify for Euro 2012, face the co-hosts in Kiev on Friday.

Low has put his faith in youth, sidelining former captain Michael Ballack and often fielding teams with an average age of 25 and younger.