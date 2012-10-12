Germany players to honour Haller v Ireland

Haller, who gave Germany a 1-0 lead in the 1966 World Cup final that was won by England, won 33 caps and scored 13 goals. He was 73.

The stocky forward also played in the 1962 and 1970 World Cups and had a successful club career in Italy with Bologna and Juventus, winning three league titles.

"From my own time in Italy I know well how they adored him," said German manager Oliver Bierhoff, who also played in Italy.

"He did a lot for Germany and the national team to be respected internationally. We will not forget him."

The blond-haired striker was also known for keeping the 1966 World Cup final ball, taking it with him to Germany before returning it to the English FA in 1966.