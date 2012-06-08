Germany seek helmets for Ronaldo free-kicks

Ronaldo packs a powerful strike from dead-ball situations and the Germans have been told to minimise the risk of commiting fouls outside the box in one-on-one situations.

"I think just steel helmets and to make themselves big," Flick told reporters on Friday when asked how the Germans planned to deal with any potential free-kicks from the Portuguese forward.

"At 20, 25 or even 30 metres we need to be clever in the one-on-one situations. Ronaldo has an exceptional free-kick quality."

Germany also play Netherlands and Denmark in their group.