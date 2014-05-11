Giggs expects Man United decisions next week

Giggs finished his four-game spell in interim charge with a 1-1 draw against Southampton at St Mary's, but he is unsure what the next steps will be for him or the club.

United were disappointing in the first half on Sunday and it took the introduction of Michael Carrick at half-time to spark them into life - Juan Mata rescuing a point with a superb free-kick.

The result sees United finish seventh in the Premier League - missing out on UEFA Europa League football - and changes are expected at Old Trafford ahead of the new campaign, both in the dugout and on the pitch.

Giggs has been linked with a role as part of the new manager's staff next season, but he insisted that no decision had been made on the next move in his career.

"It's been an experience, there have been more ups than downs but I've enjoyed it," said the 40-year-old. "I will decide within the next week (what to do), I think the managerial situation will be sorted in the next week, and on my own position I need to think about that and decide what I'm going to do.

"It's whether to play on as a player or not, if I stay on in the staff what position that's going to be or whether take a year out from football.

"These are probably the options so these are the decisions I've got to make.

"All options are open to me, I'll look at everything. I might have to do it quick if a new manager is appointed."

Whoever takes over at Old Trafford - and Louis van Gaal remains the overwhelming favourite - they will not have to worry about European competition, but Giggs believes that could benefit United in their rebuilding process.

"I'm quite a positive person, hopefully it (not being in Europe) will help us in our league form and we can have good cup runs, which we didn't this year," added the Welshman.

"We're a club that want to win things. This year's been frustrating, it's not happened but we always try to come back stronger.

"We'll have a new manager and I'm sure new players coming in and improving the team so there's a lot to look forward to."