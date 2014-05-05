Giggs eyeing Man United cameo against Hull

The 40-year-old was installed as interim manager at Old Trafford after David Moyes' sacking last month and yet to confirm his future plans, the visit of Hull could be his mark final competitive game at Old Trafford for the club where he has spent his entire career.

The Welshman is eager to play at least a cameo role against his former team-mate Steve Bruce's Hull side, as United attempt to put a 1-0 home defeat against Sunderland on Saturday behind them.

The champions can still salvage UEFA Europa League qualification from what has been a dismal campaign if they beat Hull and Southampton, provided sixth-placed Tottenham lose at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

And Giggs knows there is still plenty to play for as he mulls over his team to face the FA Cup finalists.

Asked by the club's official website about the possibility of it being his final game at Old Trafford, he said: "I'll have to take that into consideration but I also want to win the game as manager as well.

"I want to do what's best to win the game and not just make room for me in the starting line-up or on the bench, which I won't do.

"Of course, the perfect scenario is me coming on and scoring a goal, the winning goal, and hopefully everyone will be happy but it doesn’t always work like that. We'll have to wait and see what happens on the night."

Tuesday will be former United captain Bruce's first visit to Old Trafford as Hull manager, with his side having already secured a Europa League berth.

Giggs revealed that he has spoken to the Hull boss for advice since he took over from Moyes, as well as former team-mate and Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"I have spoke to Brucie and Ole, two ex-team-mates. One has been in management for 15 or so years and the other has not been in management so long," he added.

"It was great as both gave me different bits of advice.

"With Brucie, I spoke to him about picking the team. I said to the press that the hardest thing was leaving people out, so he gave me a bit of advice on that."