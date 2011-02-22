Giggs misses Marseille trip

United said on their website on Tuesday that the 37-year-old winger had not travelled to southern France along with six other squad regulars.

No reason was given for Giggs' exclusion but known injuries to Rio Ferdinand, Anderson, Michael Owen, Jonny Evans, Park Ji-sung and Antonio Valencia keep them out.

New goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard makes his first European trip having played in the weekend's FA Cup win over Crawley Town but Edwin van der Sar is set to retake his place.

Full-back twins Rafael and Fabio recovered from slight knocks to fly out as part of the 22-man squad.

Giggs' absence suggests Nani and Darren Fletcher could play on the wings with Paul Scholes being partnered by Michael Carrick in the centre of midfield.

Marseille have been given a boost by forward Mathieu Valbuena returning to training and he could fill in for the injured Andre-Pierre Gignac at the Stade Velodrome.

