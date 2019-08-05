Tottenham have agreed a fee with Real Betis for Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham have agreed a fee with Real Betis for midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to the Daily Record.

The north Londoners will pay an initial £47.8m, with another £7.4m potentially due in add-ons.

Spurs have been negotiating with Betis for several months but now appear to be on the verge of completing a deal.

Mauricio Pochettino considers Lo Celso as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who is likely to depart when his contract expires in 2020.

The Argentina international is Tottenham's second major signing of the summer, following the club-record purchase of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon.

Pochettino's side begin their Premier League campaign against Aston Villa this weekend.

