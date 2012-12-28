Giroud and Rosicky to return after illness

The French striker and Czech midfielder both missed Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic last Saturday due to illness.

Wenger dampened speculation that the club's leading goal scorer Thierry Henry, who has been training with the team, was set for a remarkable second loan spell with the Gunners.

"[Our relationship is] very close but, at the moment, I think he has had a second spell at the club that was very successful. You have to be cautious that it's not one time too many," he told reporters.

"[I have] not completely ruled it out but I haven't spoken about it with him at all."

The 35-year-old French striker currently plays in the United States for the New York Red Bulls.

Injury-prone French midfielder Abou Diaby and full-back Andre Santos are expected to resume training next week.

Diaby has been out for the past two months with a thigh injury while Santos has been sidelined since mid-November suffering from a thigh strain.