'Goal machine' Ronaldo more complete than Messi – Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is preparing to go up against the world's most "complete" player in Cristiano Ronaldo when Bayern Munich face Real Madrid.

Bayern host the Champions League holders in Wednesday's semi-final first leg, seeking revenge for last season's quarter-final elimination.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the second leg of that tie and they will have to pay him close attention once again, with the Portugal star in remarkable form having scored 15 times in 10 Champions League games this season.

And Bayern youngster Kimmich believes such goal-scoring exploits make Ronaldo more of a "complete" player than his Barcelona rival Lionel Messi.

"When it comes to goal quotas, Ronaldo is in the lead," Kimmich told Bild. "Especially with regards to the goals in the Champions League.

has scored in each of his last 12 matches, equalling his best consecutive run of games scoring! He has scored 22 (TWENTY-TWO!) goals during this run! April 19, 2018

"Messi is a completely different type of player. Ronaldo is perhaps more complete in terms of skills themselves.

"Messi is more a dribbler, Ronaldo the final player. I cannot say this one or that one. I am glad that I am allowed to witness both.

"Such a player as Ronaldo, you can only turn off as a whole team anyway. He is a goal machine, which has an insane goal quota. We have to make sure that he cannot continue his run."