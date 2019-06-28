Gomes rethinks retirement plans and signs new Watford deal

Veteran goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has agreed a new one-year deal with Watford.

Former Brazil international Gomes, who arrived at Vicarage Road from Tottenham in 2014, looked set to retire before agreeing the contract extension.

The 38-year-old has made 156 appearances for the Premier League Hornets, the most recent coming in the 6-0 FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

“The feeling was more to retire – I had my stuff packed! But the atmosphere that we created around the group is something special,” Gomes told the club website.

“I feel as excited as I did when I signed my first contract here.

“I’m not going to say that this is my last year because you never know – I said that last season and I didn’t do it.

“This started in 2014 and now I don’t know when it will end. I believe we still have so many things to share together.”