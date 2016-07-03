Gomez out of Euro 2016

Germany striker Mario Gomez has been ruled out of the rest of Euro 2016 with a torn hamstring.

Gomez - scorer of two goals in France - was replaced after 72 minutes of Germany's quarter-final victory over Italy on Saturday, with a subsequent MRI scan revealing the extent of the injury.

In addition, Bastian Schweinsteiger (knee) and Sami Khedira (thigh) also picked up injuries, casting doubt over their involvement in Thursday's semi-final against France or Iceland.

"It is very disappointing when, at the crucial stage of the tournament, important players are ruled out," said coach Joachim Low.

"I'm especially sorry for Mario. He has put in some strong performances at the European Championship and has helped the team not only with his goals.

"We accept the situation and have to find solutions. The quality of the squad is high, I have full confidence in all my players.

"We will be ready on Thursday and look forward to the semi-final in Marseille."

Germany are already without Mats Hummels for the match after the defender picked up a second yellow card.