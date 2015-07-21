Gotze refuses to discuss transfer speculation

Mario Gotze appears to be committed to a third season with Bayern Munich despite ongoing rumours he is set to leave the German champions.

The 23-year-old playmaker has been linked with Arsenal, Juventus and Manchester United this close-season, but he has refused to comment on such speculation and claims to be focusing on Bayern's bid for an unprecedented fourth straight Bundesliga title.

When asked about the transfer rumours surrounding him, Gotze said: "I don't need to comment on that."

The former Borussia Dortmund man was much more forthcoming when discussing Bayern's upcoming league campaign, however.

"The teams at the top of the table are always tough opponents. We know how difficult it's going to be especially over the whole season," he added.

"No team has ever won the Bundesliga title four times in a row. That's a big goal for us but it also shows how difficult it is going to be to become champions one more time.

"I think all the teams at the top of the table are able to win the title, so it's definitely not going to be easy."