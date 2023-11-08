Grand Theft Auto VI: Football fan 'received' GTA V with Gary Lineker's face on it

Grand Theft Auto VI is finally around the corner – but for one player, Gary Lineker featured on the cover of the previous game.

Online joker Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) took to X, formerly Twitter, to complain to Amazon's official account about a copy of GTA V that he purchased, claiming, "There's an issue with my copy".

"Without revealing any account or personal info, can you explain the issue you're having?" the reply came from the Amazon account before Johnny shared an image of his copy of the game, with the caption, "It has Gary Lineker on the cover???"

It has Gary Lineker on the cover??? pic.twitter.com/sUPzavltNkMarch 6, 2023 See more

This is not the first time that Sharples has, ahem, received goods from Amazon with the iconic Match of the Day presenter adorned on the front. Last year, Lineker himself got involved to respond to Sharples when the Newcastle United fan "received" a copy of Pirates of the Caribbean on Blu-Ray featuring the former Leicester City and Barcelona striker.

"Urghhh," Linksy replied, with an emoji of eyes looking sidewards, playing along that perhaps Sharples really had received a copy of the movie with his face on the cover.

Though not confirmed, it seems incredibly likely to be Photshopped. Sharples has also received Magic Mike, Red Dead Redemption and The Bill from Amazon with Lineker's face on.

