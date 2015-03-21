Green and Rose replace Forster and Shaw

Left-back Rose has enjoyed a good season for Tottenham so far, holding off the challenge of close-season arrival Ben Davies to secure a regular spot in Mauricio Pochettino's team and is in line for his first cap.

Manager Roy Hodgson initially came under some scrutiny for picking Manchester United's Shaw over Rose in his original squad announcement, with Pochettino suggesting the Spurs full-back was thinking of representing Jamaica instead.

However, Rose does now find himself in the fold as a result of an injury to Shaw and he joins club colleague Harry Kane in earning his first call-up.

QPR goalkeeper Green has also been added to Hodgson's squad following a setback to Forster, who was named as Joe Hart's sole understudy.

The Southampton keeper was carried off with a knee injury in Saturday's 2-0 win over Burnley, subsequently ruling the 27-year-old out for three weeks.

Also bolstering England's goalkeeping options will be Jack Butland, who has been promoted from the under-21s.

England host Lithuania in a UEFA Euro 2016 qualifier on Friday before heading to Italy for a friendly three days later.