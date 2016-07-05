Gundogan: Even Ibrahimovic admits Guardiola is the best

New Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan is already courting the favour of his new club's fans as he stokes the flames of their intense rivalry with neighbours United.

City unveiled Gundogan alongside fellow new man Nolito on Saturday, as cross-town rivals United announced the capture of Zlatan Ibrahimovic - a man who has made his dislike for new City manager Pep Guardiola no secret and is an open admirer of new United manager Jose Mourinho.

Ibrahimovic was scathing of Guardiola in his autobiography released in 2013 and has had plenty to say about his former Barcelona manager since, but Gundogan said even in his scathing attacks, the former Sweden international has admitted that Guardiola is the best coach in the world.

"Even the players who don't like him [rate him] and the best example is Ibrahimovic," Gundogan said.

"I read in his book that he doesn't like him. But he says he is the best coach he ever worked with. This is really special to read, but he is being honest.

"It is the same thing I heard from the players at Bayern Munich. They told me the same – that he can improve everyone. That is what is possible."