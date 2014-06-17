Halilhodzic: We approach Belgium with no fear

Belgium are overwhelming favourites to kick-off Group H on a winning note, with Algeria the least capped side at the World Cup in Brazil.

Algeria, who boast 10 players with fewer than 10 international appearances in their 23-man squad, have a total of 364 caps - 28 fewer than the next fewest Australia (392).

Compare that to Belgium's 749 and Marc Wilmot's men are well equipped to perform on the big stage but Halilhodzic insisted his players will not to be intimidated by the World Cup dark horses in Belo Horizonte.

"My team is a very young team and looking for an opportunity to exploit," Halilhodzic told reporters

"I don't think that my players are under pressure because we have nothing to lose, but we can still gain something. This is in that state of mind that I prepared my team.

"When you play a World Cup you have to give 100 per cent because nothing is easy and you don't want to have any regrets. That is why we are working hard every day."

Halilhodzic added: "I think that we are going to play this game with daring. We have to try something new.

"Belgium are favourite but the favourites don't win all the time. We have to give everything to make the most of our opportunities. You will see tomorrow if we can do it."

Still, the 61-year-old is not taking Belgium lightly

"Belgium has a huge potential and are favourites in our group, but we have to take game after game. This is a big challenge for my team," Halilhodzic said.

"We've talked a lot these last two days about Belgium. We watched many videos and we have analysed our opponent - every detail, because Belgium have a great team with very talented players."