Harry Kane performance SLAMMED by BBC pundits, as England struggle at Euro 2024

By
published

Harry Kane opened England's account against Denmark, but the pundits believe a new threat is needed

Jamie Carragher Harry Kane of England applauds the fans at full-time following the team's victory in the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was another dream start for Gareth Southgate's England in Euro 2024 but, following Denmark's equaliser, the Three Lions boss has been urged to withdraw his captain, Harry Kane.

Discussing Southgate's options back in the BBC studio at half-time following a shaky end to the first 45 minutes, Gary Lineker asked a panel including Micah Richards and Rio Ferdinand what they would do in the second half.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Isaac Stacey Stronge