Harry Kane performance SLAMMED by BBC pundits, as England struggle at Euro 2024

It was another dream start for Gareth Southgate's England in Euro 2024 but, following Denmark's equaliser, the Three Lions boss has been urged to withdraw his captain, Harry Kane.

Discussing Southgate's options back in the BBC studio at half-time following a shaky end to the first 45 minutes, Gary Lineker asked a panel including Micah Richards and Rio Ferdinand what they would do in the second half.

Richards replied: “If it continues in the second half, England dropping off deeper, I would look to bring on Watkins.”

Asked by Lineker who would make way for the Aston Villa man, Richards confirmed it would be Kane he would withdraw.

“I know he’s scored his goal," the former Manchester City defender said. "I know how important he is to this England side, but in terms of stretching the team, getting further up the pitch, some of that pace is needed."

Ferdinand concurred with his former rival's assessment, adding: “You’ve gotta take off your big man sometimes [for] someone that fits the game.”

Kane put the Three Lions ahead in the first half with a typical instinctive finish inside the six-yard box, after Bukayo Saka had sent on a Kyle Walker cut-back.

It was a familiar story for England following that opener, with Southgate's side soaking up a lot of pressure and ultimately succumbing after a botched clearance from Kane and a slow reaction from his defensive colleagues gave Morten Hjulmand the time to dispatch the equaliser from range.

Southgate has both Watkins and Brentford's Ivan Toney waiting in the wings, should he follow the BBC pundits' advice and look to switch up his frontline.

