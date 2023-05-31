Harry Kane to reject overseas clubs and INSIST on Manchester United move - report

Harry Kane has informed Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy that he is not interested in a move to an overseas club this summer, with Manchester United the only side he is interested in joining.

According to the Sun, Kane has made it clear that a move to Old Trafford must happen before the start of next season, otherwise Tottenham will lose him for free when his contract expires next year. Kane had been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich over the past few months, with the German giants looking for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who left the club in the summer of 2023.

Kane, who turns 30 in July, was seen as the ideal man to lead the line for the next three to five seasons, before handing over the mantle to a younger player. But Kane has made it clear that he wants to stay in the Premier League as he bids to overhaul Alan Shearer's all-time record of 260 Premier League goals.

Last season was another stunning campaign for Kane, from a personal perspective at least, as hit 30 league goals, taking his overall tally to a remarkable 213. The England captain feels he has more than enough time to break the record but only as long as he stay in the English top-flight for the remainder of his prime years.

Manchester United are long-term admirers of Kane, whom they see as the ideal man to lead their attack next season. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that a striker is his top priority this summer, with Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst deemed back-up worthy at best.

It is unlikely Spurs will allow Kane to have his way unless an extremely large transfer offer was lodged, but Levy is unlikely to want to let his star man leave for nothing in 12 months.