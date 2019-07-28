Leicester have told Manchester United exactly what they must do to land Harry Maguire

Leicester have told Manchester United to pay more of the £80m fee for Harry Maguire upfront if they want to land the centre-back, report the Daily Mail.

United have made the England international their leading defensive target as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to tighten up his team’s backline.

Leicester are proving tough negotiators, though, having already told their Premier League rivals that they will only sell Maguire for a world-record fee for a defender.

United have so far offered £72m with additional bonus payments to be made if the club win trophies or finish in the top four.

However, Leicester are not convinced that Solskjaer’s side will qualify for the Champions League next term and are therefore demanding more money upfront.

Maguire has told Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers that he wishes to move to Old Trafford, but he will not go public by submitting a formal transfer request.

READ MORE

Ranked! The 101 greatest football players of the last 25 years: full list

Sead Kolasinac and 6 other footballers who acted as real-life superheroes

27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts