Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United to lock horns for defender

Harry Maguire is likely to leave Leicester this summer as a host of Premier League rivals chase his signature.

According to The Sun, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea - provided they can get their transfer ban overturned or delayed by the Court of Arbitration fo Sport - are all seeking to sign the central defender ahead of next season.

The England international will probably cost around £60m, but a bidding war could drive up the price and allow the Foxes to make an even bigger profit on a player they bought from Hull for an initial fee of £12m in 2017.

With such a high level of interest in Maguire, Sunday's home game against Chelsea will surely be his last in a Leicester shirt.

Manchester United attempted to acquire the ex-Sheffield United man after his excellent displays at the World Cup last summer, but Maguire signed a new contract at the King Power Stadium instead.

However, the 26-year-old is now set to depart for one of the Premier League's big six at the end of the campaign.

