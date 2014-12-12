Hart close to signing new Man City contract

The England shot-stopper expects an announcement on his new deal, reportedly a five-year one, in the near future.

Hart, 27, said he intended to stay at City as long as he could, having joined the Premier League champions in 2006.

"As far as I am aware it is pretty much sorted," he said.

"I leave it to the legal side to sort but I am very happy at this club and hopefully in the near future I will be signing that contract.

"How could I not be [happy]? I love this place and I love everything about Manchester City.

"I have been here for a long time. I feel like it is my club now and I want to be here as long as I can."

City midfielder James Milner is also reportedly close to signing a new contract.