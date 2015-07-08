Hat-trick for Rooney as he announces third child on the way

Wayne Rooney has announced that he and wife Coleen are expecting their third child.

The England and Manchester United captain, 29, revealed on Twitter that he is set to become a father again, with the baby due in January.

Rooney tweeted on Wednesday: "Delighted that me and @ColeenRoo have our 3rd child on the way," while Coleen added, "Baby number 3 is on the way ...... January!! We are so happy and excited."

The couple already have two sons, Kai (5) and Klay (2).

They accompanied the striker onto the pitch at Wembley in November as he won his 100th England cap against Slovenia.