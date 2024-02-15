'He looks isolated on an island': The REAL issue with Harry Kane at Bayern Munich revealed

Harry Kane and Bayern Munich have endured a difficult few days, but the real reason for the issues has now been revealed.

While the English striker has settled in well in Germany, scoring 28 goals in 29 games in all competitions for Bayern, the German giants have come unstuck in their last two fixtures - which could have huge ramifications on the rest of their season.

On Saturday, Bayern lost a crucial Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen 3-0, before Lazio defeated them 1-0 on Wednesday night in the Champions League. Kane has come in for criticism, but German football journalist Constantin Eckner believes Bayern's inability to provide the 30-year-old with the ball is the real reason why they're struggling.

"I don't think it's down to his individual performance," Eckner told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Bayern can play the ball around the backline but they aren't getting the ball to him.

"He looks isolated on an island but if he doesn't get fed any balls, how is he meant to do anything? Bayern have 60% possession but don't really do anything with it and that's not a great way to play."

Overall, Bayern had 17 shots during the game, but not a single one of them was on target. The German champions failed to test the goalkeeper, with Kane cutting a frustrated figure up top as he struggled to get involved in the game.

The Englishman touched the ball just 20 times over the course of 90 minutes, despite Bayern completing over 691 passes as a team during the 1-0 defeat.

With their progression in the Champions League at risk, as well as their retaining of the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen storming ahead, Thomas Tuchel is inevitably coming under increasing pressure.

"They have won the German Championship each year since 2013 so it would be historic if they didn't do it this year, Eckner added. "Thomas Tuchel could save his job if he gets a deep run in the Champions League but they don't look like they'll make a big splash in that competition.

"If Tuchel doesn't win a trophy, he is out the door, there is no doubt about it."

