Harry Kane equals yet another record with latest goal for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

Harry Kane has equalled yet another Bundesliga record after scoring for Bayern Munich in the Bavarians' 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Bayern went behind after 35 minutes as Nico Elvedi scored from a counter attack, but Thomas Tuchel's side levelled just before the interval through youngster Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Kane was heavily involved in Bayern's build-up play and the former Tottenham striker made it 2-1 with 20 minutes left as he headed into an empty net after a mistake by Gladbach goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas.

Later on, Matthijs de Ligt made it 3-1 to wrap up a comfortable win in the end for Bayern and the Bavarians are now just two points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen ahead of next weekend's top-of-the-table clash.

For Kane, meanwhile, it was a 24th league goal of the season in just 20 Bundesliga appearances.

That sees him draw level with Luca Toni, whose 24 goals in the competition in 2007/08 is the record for a debut season in the competition.

Kane looks set to smash that mark, but the England captain is still some way short of the former Italy striker's 39 goals in all competitions that season.

The 30-year-old has 28 goals in 27 games overall and has plenty more matches ahead to try to beat that total – and to win his first silverware at club level.

Beating Robert Lewandowski's best Bundesliga return of 41 goals might be more difficult. The Pole reached that mark in just 29 games in 2020/21, while his overall best for Bayern in a season was 55 goals in 47 games in 2019/20.

