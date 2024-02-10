Harry Kane to go trophyless again? Bayern Munich five behind Bayer Leverkusen after brutal loss

Harry Kane could be set for yet another trophyless season after Bayern Munich were brutally beaten by Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Bayern trailed Leverkusen by two points ahead of the top-of-the-table clash and the Bavarians are now five behind after a one-sided contest at the BayArena.

Goals from Josip Stanisic, Alex Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong sealed a big win for Xabi Alonso's side on a frustrating evening for Bayern.

Kane was isolated for much of the match as Thomas Tuchel's side created little in the way of clear-cut chances and at the back, his former Tottenham team-mate Eric Dier endured a difficult evening.

Leverkusen took the lead after 18 minutes when Stanisic, who is on loan from Bayern, was left unmarked following a quick throw-in.

Grimaldo made it 2-0 five minutes into the second half and Bayern's misery was compounded as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer went up for a corner in added time and was left stranded as Frimpong chipped home a third from distance.

Leverkusen also hit the woodwork twice and after the match, Alonso said: "Today it was a very disciplined performance from my team. It was not easy but we waited for our chances. Maybe we did not have the ball too much today but we wanted to be dominant even without the ball."

"It was a very important win but it is just three points. We have to keep going. It is still February and we need to remain calm."

And Tuchel said: "We started well but then errors started creeping in. We were not able to carve out any chances, even later in the game when we had five or six attacking players.

"I don't have an explanation for why we did not get Harry more involved in the game."

