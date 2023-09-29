'He loves the club' - PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi confident of Kylian Mbappe stay

Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted Kylian Mbappe’s future lies in the French capital, saying “we are happy to have him and will have him.”

The French star was the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer, with links to Real Madrid refusing to go away.

Mbappe looked set for an exit when he refused to sign a new contract and was frozen out of the squad, but he was eventually reintegrated and is now in the final year of his deal in Paris.

Kylian Mbappe was left out of training sessions earlier this summer (Image credit: PA)

Al-Khelaifi was asked by Polish outlet Meczyki if Mbappe can stay at the club next season.

“Kylian Mbappe is a PSG player. He loves the club,” said the PSG owner.

“He’s a fantastic player. He's the best in the world. We are very happy to have him and we will have him.”

Mbappe has started the season in fine form (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mbappe is yet to agree to an extension to his deal in Paris, meaning he will be available as a free agent at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have long been linked with the World Cup-winning superstar, but a move to the Premier League has also been touted.

The forward has put the uncertainty behind him at the start of the 2023/24 season, scoring eight goals in six games for Luis Enrique’s side.

The 24-year-old his valued at €180 million (£155m) by Transfermarkt.