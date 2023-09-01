PSG star Kylian Mbappe expected to make Real Madrid move, with key clause sorted in deal: report

Kylian Mbappe still has an exit route set from PSG to Real Madrid – despite being reintegrated into the French champions' squad.

The 24-year-old was frozen out of first-team training by Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer when it emerged that he favoured a long-rumoured move to the Bernabeu. Les Parisiens later softened their stance and welcomed him back.

It was rumoured that Real Madrid could well make a last-ditch attempt to sign him on Deadline Day as an ultimatum to PSG – but they may not need to after all.

Kylian Mbappe was left out of training sessions earlier this summer (Image credit: Paris Saint-Germain Football/PSG via Getty Images)

Tuttomercatoweb are reporting that Mbappe could in fact extend his contract at the Parc des Princes after this saga – but on the condition that PSG insert a clause allowing him to leave for Real later on.

It is believed that Mbappe wanted to remain at PSG this season to complete his contract and leave for the Spanish capital next summer on a free transfer. His employers, however, were less than keen on the idea of losing him for free.

VIDEO: What's Your Craziest Prediction For This Season?

PSG originally banished him from the team in order to force him to make a move – but Real Madrid are unlikely to be able to afford a fee that would satisfy PSG.

PSG have since brought in Mbappe's international team-mates, Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani in a bid to appease him and surround him with players he gets on with. The Frenchman was rumoured not to have liked Neymar.

Randal Kolo Muani has joined PSG (Image credit: Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Mbappe has scored 215 goals in 262 appearances for PSG.

The Frenchman is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €180 million.

More Kylian Mbappe, PSG and Real Madrid stories

Crystal Palace have provoked anger from Paris Saint-Germain, over talks held with Hugo Ekitike. Fortunately for the French outfit, it hasn't affected Randal Kolo Muani joining. PSG star Julian Draxler could retire, it has been suggested, while Neymar has left for Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos, however, has slammed the Saudi Pro League, while it's been rumoured that Los Blancos could move for Erling Haaland soon. Carlo Ancelotti though, says his squad doesn't need Mbappe.

Marcel Desailly has said that Liverpool would suit the French captain.