Hernandez not resting on laurels
By Nick Moore
Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has insisted he will be working hard in order to improve his all-round game.
The Mexican international enjoyed a fine debut season for the Red Devils following his move from Guadalajara last summer.
Sir Alex Ferguson has backed the 23-year-old, who scored 20 goals in all competitions last season as United re-claimed the Premier League title, to continue to improve next season despite becoming a marked man.
And Hernandez has vowed to pay back his manager's faith in him by enhancing his all-round game as the new season draws closer.
“The only thing I'm concentrating on is to work hard every day, keep learning and improving,” Hernandez said. “If I score goals, it's for the team, a team effort.
“I'm very happy, it's a dream come true for me and I want to keep improving and doing my best.
“I feel the same. The only thing that changes is that I play with the best team in the world, a lot of games and win a 19th title.
“I try to keep things the same way in the way I train to keep improving. The boss and team-mates make me feel like I'm at home.
“I'm enjoying being part of Manchester United. There are extra things, but I don't care because I'm in the team at Manchester United.”
‘Chicharito’ will, this week, link up with his United team-mates for the first time this season after his participation in Mexico’s Gold Cup success and is looking forward to playing against the MLS All-Stars, of whom he made his United debut against last year.
“My first game with Manchester United was in pre-season against the All-Stars last season so I'm very happy and excited to be with the team again,” he added.
