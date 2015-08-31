Hernanes in Turin for Juve medical

Hernanes has arrived in Turin for a medical with Juventus ahead of a proposed move from Serie A rivals Inter.

Juve's official Twitter account posted pictures of Hernanes in the city as he gets set to end his spell with Inter.

The Brazil midfielder joined Inter from Lazio in January of last year but is now expected to sign a three-year contract with the Italian champions.

Hernanes has made 52 appearances for Inter, scoring seven goals in his time at San Siro.