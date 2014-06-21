Herrera tells Mexico to finish off the job

Herrera's side have given themselves a good chance of reaching the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup following an unbeaten start in Group A.



A 1-0 win and an encouraging performance against Cameroon was followed by a 0-0 draw against hosts Brazil.



Croatia, who lost 3-1 to Brazil in controversial circumstances in their opener, come into the match on the back of a resounding 4-0 victory over Cameroon, but they remain a point behind Mexico.

A draw will be enough to earn Mexico a place in the knockout phase, but Herrera insists they will play to win.



He said: "This is a very important point in Brazil, because we have the advantage that with a draw we go through. But we are not going to think about drawing because if you do that then it is more likely you lose.



"Most important for us is to get the result which takes us through to the next round.



"(The plan) is to keep the team the same way. I said to the boys that we can spoil everything good which we have done at the World Cup if we don't win on Monday.



"We can't lower our intensity. We must deliver the same will and be much more attentive (to Croatia's threats)."



Herrera also discussed what he considers to be Croatia's main strengths and although he highlighted the danger posed by Mario Mandzukic, he is just as wary about the ability coach Niko Kovac has available to him on the flanks.



"Obviously he (Mandzukic) will play," Herrera added. "He showed that he is a type who plays in the area and is always hunting for any rebound or mistake.



"We will be very attentive to that, but we must also attack them. Brazil, when they were losing, attacked them and made them defend.



"We cannot give space to a team which shoots from distance, and with two wingers which are quick and cross well."