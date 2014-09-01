Herrera wishes Real success for Hernandez

Hernandez appears to be surplus to requirements at Manchester United following the arrival of Louis van Gaal as manager, and is reportedly on the verge of a loan move to European champions Real.

While that switch has yet to be confirmed, Mexico coach Miguel Herrera has taken to Twitter to wish Hernandez well at Santiago Bernabeu.

A message from Herrera's official account read: "Getting to Real Madrid is a great opportunity for @ CH14_ [Hernandez] , whom I wish the best of success!"

Hernandez joined United in 2010 from Guadalajara and has scored 59 goals for the club, despite frequently having to settle for cameo appearances from the bench.

The 26-year-old made only six starts in the Premier League last term.