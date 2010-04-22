Hesselink on mend after Villa KO

Hull said on their website that the 31-year-old Dutchman was recovering at home after being taken to hospital for a CT scan.

"We are pleased to report that the scan came back all clear," the club said. "Vennegoor of Hesselink will now be monitored daily with the hope being that he will return to full training late next week."

Hull are 18th in the 20 team league and will be all but relegated if they lose to Sunderland and closest rivals West Ham United, who have a vastly superior goal difference, win at home to Wigan Athletic.

West Ham are three points clear of Hull with three games remaining.

