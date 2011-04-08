Hierro to stand down as Spain sporting director

The former Real Madrid and Spain international, who with coach Vicente del Bosque helped the country win Euro 2008 and last year's World Cup, told local media that he had decided to spend more time with his family.

"There is no problem with the federation, nor with the president or anyone," Hierro was quoted as saying. "It's already been four years and I believe that the moment has come to give priority to other aspects of my life.

"It's simply that the moment has come to cut the tie, to start a new phase, to rest."

The RFEF said in a statement on their website there would be no other changes in the national team coaching staff for the time being.