The top 5 highest paid managers in the world have been revealed… and two of them aren’t in work

The highest paid football managers in the world have been revealed by France Football magazine – and the results are a little surprising.

Two of the top five – Jose Mourinho and Thierry Henry – are currently out of work.

Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United in December, but received an enormous £19.6 million payout as part of the severance package. He, at least, has an impressive record in the dugout, having won two Champions Leagues and eight league titles.

Henry lasted just three months in his first managerial job at Monaco before being relieved of his duties, but still has the pulling power to rake in more than £20 million – more than Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Barcelona’s Ernesto Valverde.

Top spot, however, goes to Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone, who will earn £35.4 million this season.

You can see the top five list here:

5. Ernesto Valverde (Barcelona)

€23 million/£19.7 million

4. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

€24.1 million/£20.7 million

3. Thierry Henry (formerly Monaco)

€25.5 million/£21.6 million

2. Jose Mourinho (formerly Manchester United)

€31 million/£26.2 million

1. Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

€41.2 million/£35.4 million

NOW READ…

NEW The 20 highest-paid footballers in the world have been revealed – but is Messi or Ronaldo top?

UNPOPULAR OPINION Why it’s absolutely fine to support more than one team

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!