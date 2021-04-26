Highlights: Chiefs end Sundowns' unbeaten run

Kaizer Chiefs became the first team to defeat Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership after securing a 2-1 win at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A goal from Gaston Sirino handed Masandawana a first-half lead, but Amakhosi fought back in the second half and scored twice through a Mosa Lebusa own goal and the winner by Dumisani Zuma.

The Brazilians remain at the top of the league standings with a three-point lead and two games in hand, while Amakhosi remain in eighth place with 28 points.

WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs