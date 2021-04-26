Trending

Highlights: Chiefs end Sundowns' unbeaten run

By

Dumisani Zuma of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal against Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs became the first team to defeat Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership after securing a 2-1 win at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A goal from Gaston Sirino handed Masandawana a first-half lead, but Amakhosi fought back in the second half and scored twice through a Mosa Lebusa own goal and the winner by Dumisani Zuma.

The Brazilians remain at the top of the league standings with a three-point lead and two games in hand, while Amakhosi remain in eighth place with 28 points.

