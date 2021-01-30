Highlights: Pirates beat wasteful Chiefs in drama-filled Soweto Derby

Catch a recap from Orlando Pirates’ 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in a drama-filled Soweto Derby featuring goals, missed penalties, cards galore and some heated flashpoints in an entertaining clash.

Pirates took the lead seven minutes before the break as Thembinkhosi Lorch pounced on a poor headed clearance from Reeve Frosler before rounding Daniel Akepyi and giving Pirates the lead despite Chiefs having all the early chances.

Chiefs then missed a spot kick at the start of the second half before Pirates were denied what they believed was a certain penalty 10 minutes later.

The Buccaneers doubled their advantage through Siphesihle Ndlovu with 11 minutes to play, as the substitute rounded off a speedy counter-attack.

Chiefs gave themselves a life line when Daniel Cardoso netted with six minutes of normal time but it proved too little, too late as the Sea Robbers held on for the three points.

