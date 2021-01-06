Highlights: Sundowns cruise past Galaxy to book Caf CL group stage spot
Watch as Mamelodi Sundowns progress to the group stages of the Caf Champions League after claiming a comfortable 5-1 aggregate victory over Jwaneng Galaxy.
The Brazilians started their continental campaign off with a 2-0 victory over Jwaneng Galaxy in the second preliminary round through goals from Mothobi Mvala and Peter Shalulile.
Sundowns then managed to secure a 3-1 win over Galaxy in their first round second leg match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium through goals from Kermit Erasmus, Mothobi Mvala and Thapelo Morena.
WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Jwaneng Galaxy
