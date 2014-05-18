Hoddle backs Pochettino for Tottenham job

Spurs are on the hunt for a new coach after activating a break clause in Tim Sherwood's contract last week.

Pochettino led Southampton to their highest Premier League points tally this term and Hoddle, who was linked with a return to the Spurs hotseat before Sherwood replaced Andre Villas-Boas in December, has backed the Argentinian to take the White Hart Lane club on.

"I think Pochettino is a super young manager," Hoddle told talkSPORT.

"He has done a brilliant job at Southampton and I think he would be a very good acquisition for Tottenham.

"I've been very impressed with the way he's had Southampton playing this year, and I think with the squad at Tottenham I think he could do real wonders there."

Pochettino has earned plaudits for putting his faith in young English players, with the likes of Luke Shaw and Adam Lallana flourishing under his management at Southampton.

Hoddle hopes a similarly considered view to planning will be brought to White Hart Lane.

"I think Spurs have to look at some continuity in the long-term and if they don't do that they'll struggle," he added.

"Changing the manager too many times in a short period of time isn't healthy for the club or the success the fans want."