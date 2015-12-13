Hodgson: England must stop Bale

England manager Roy Hodgson is wary of the threat Gareth Bale will pose to his side at Euro 2016.

Wales were drawn against England in Group B of the tournament and the pair will meet in Lens, France on June 16.

Russia and Slovakia were the other nations drawn in the group, but Hodgson warned a Bale-led Wales will be England's biggest threat.

"As far as I’m concerned let’s bring it on now and I only hope on the night my team will perform at the level I hope they can perform at," the 68-year-old said on Saturday.

"One of the things we will be concerned with will be stopping Gareth Bale and limiting his chances but I would like to think we have one or two players that will occupy Welsh minds in terms of how we stop them.

"I’ve been very, very impressed with Wales. I think they have a strong spine. I think Ashley Williams has done a magnificent job at centre-half. They have a good goalkeeper in Wayne Hennessey.

"And I think Chris Coleman has put a lot of players around those that are complementing them well and make certain they can get the best out of, in particular, Gareth Bale, who is a world star."