Hodgson: England must stop Bale
England drew Wales, Russia and Slovakia for the group stages of Euro 2016.
England manager Roy Hodgson is wary of the threat Gareth Bale will pose to his side at Euro 2016.
Wales were drawn against England in Group B of the tournament and the pair will meet in Lens, France on June 16.
Russia and Slovakia were the other nations drawn in the group, but Hodgson warned a Bale-led Wales will be England's biggest threat.
"As far as I’m concerned let’s bring it on now and I only hope on the night my team will perform at the level I hope they can perform at," the 68-year-old said on Saturday.
"One of the things we will be concerned with will be stopping Gareth Bale and limiting his chances but I would like to think we have one or two players that will occupy Welsh minds in terms of how we stop them.
"I’ve been very, very impressed with Wales. I think they have a strong spine. I think Ashley Williams has done a magnificent job at centre-half. They have a good goalkeeper in Wayne Hennessey.
"And I think Chris Coleman has put a lot of players around those that are complementing them well and make certain they can get the best out of, in particular, Gareth Bale, who is a world star."
