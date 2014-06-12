Honduras are unknown quantity, says Palacios

Honduras were one of just two teams who failed to score a single goal in South Africa four years ago, and come up against Switzerland and Ecuador in addition to France this time around.

And Stoke City midfielder Palacios feels Didier Deschamps' men may be susceptible to underestimating the small Central American nation.

"We have no excuse not to know everything about France, the champions of 1998, with all the videos that (manager) Luis Fernando Suarez has shown us," he is quoted as saying by The Sentinel.

"We know that's the advantage we have. We know they do not know much about us."

Honduras failed to pick up a win in their three pre-tournament friendlies, but Palacios claims his side showed potential in a goalless draw with England.

"We sent out a clear message against England," he added. "We want to qualify for the next round, that's the message.

"We have had a good preparation for Brazil and now we are all motivated and ready to get into the knockout stage."