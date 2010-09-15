Houllier to start Villa job next week
PARIS - Gerard Houllier will sit on the Aston Villa bench for the first time in next week's League Cup game against Blackburn Rovers, the former France and Liverpool manager said on Wednesday.
"I think (I will start) in the middle of next week for the League Cup match," Frenchman Houllier told TV channel Canal Plus.
The 63-year-old Houllier was appointed Aston Villa manager last week but his official start at the helm of the Premier League club was delayed because he was still carrying out duties in his previous job with the French federation.
