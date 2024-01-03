How big-money Arsenal transfer move for Ivan Toney could benefit Newcastle United AND Peterborough United

Newcastle United and Peterborough United will be keeping close tabs on Ivan Toney’s transfer future amid speculation linking him with a big-money move in this January transfer window.

The Brentford and England centre-forward will complete his eight-month ban for gambling offences in the middle of this month, and will be looking to pick up exactly where he left off having scored 32 goals in 66 Premier League outings over the past two seasons.

Arsenal are said to be especially keen on a striker of Toney’s pedigree this month, with Chelsea and Tottenham also touted as potential suitors.

Interestingly, Toney’s signature comes with a string of sell-on clauses attached that would see Brentford pass on the proceeds to Peterborough, who would then owe a cut to Newcastle.

Sky Sports have reported that Peterborough have a hefty 30 percent sell-on clause from any further sale Brentford make of Toney’s registration, of which 30% would go directly into Newcastle’s pocket.

The more mathematically-inclined among you will have already worked out that based on those numbers, Brentford would take home 70 percent of the money paid for Toney; Peterborough would end up with 21 percent; and Newcastle would get 9 percent.

With Brentford reportedly valuing Toney’s services at £100m, that adds up to a particularly massive payday for all three clubs, but in relative terms it could be an especially large windfall for League One Peterborough, who are currently gunning for promotion to the Championship.

If they were to end up with £21m, it would be three and a half times the money the entire club turned over in the 2020/21 season – the last financial year they were in League One for which numbers are publicly available.

