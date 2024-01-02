FourFourTwo's transfer wrap-up: Tottenham and Arsenal close to completing deals as Manchester United learn budget

The January transfer window is now officially open, offering clubs the chance to make important deals which could aid and save seasons.

Manchester United will be restricted to just one or two loans in January, due to the possibility of breaching FFP rules. A striker is a priority for the Red Devils, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Thomas Muller and Timo Werner and Serhou Guirassy - who has a £15.2m release clause - all linked, while Erik ten Hag also wants to add another centre-back to his squad.

Player sales, through the likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial, could free up funds for transfer incomings, however. (The Athletic)

With Andre Onana leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations, Manchester United could also make a short-term move for a goalkeeper. Lazio stopper Ivan Provedel is of interest. (TeamTalk)

Tottenham are closing in on a deal for Radu Dragusin from Genoa as Ange Postecoglou shores up his defence, but any potential move for Jean-Clair Todibo is now dead. (Fabrizio Romano)

Meanwhile, Spurs are also interested in Borussia Monchengladbach defender Kou Itakura, who is capable of playing at both centre-back and defensive midfield. They face competition from Liverpool, though, who are also interested in the Japan international. (Metro)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is an admirer of Khephren Thuram, and could make a January move. Liverpool have been heavily linked with the Nice midfielder in the past, but City are keen to bring in a new player as Kalvin Phillips seems destined to leave. (TV Play)

The treble winners are also tracking Lille defender Leny Yoro, who is still only 18 - but any potential deal will reportedly have to meet the French side's £78m valuation. (Le 10 Sport via Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is close to agreeing a new deal, extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium. (Fabrizio Romano)

But Gunners striker Eddie Nketiah could be heading towards the exit door this month, with Crystal Palace looking to test Arsenal's resolve with a January bid. (Rudy Galetti)

Elsewhere, Chelsea could cut short Andrey Santos' loan at Nottingham Forest, after he's played just one game in the Premier League. Newcastle United are keen on bringing him to St. James' Park, with the promise of more football. (Ben Jacobs)

Keylor Navas could make a return to Nottingham Forest, though, with Nuno Espirito Santo wanting an experienced goalkeeper for the second half of the season. Navas has barely played at PSG this term, after spending six months at the City Ground in the 2022/23 season. (Football Insider)

