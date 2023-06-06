How to watch a Soccer Aid 2023 live stream: Plus everything you need to know about the charity football match

Soccer Aid 2023 kicks off this summer on Sunday 11 June, with two all-star line-ups set to compete to raise money for charity.

Started in 2006 as an initiative from Robbie Williams to raise money for Unicef as a biannual event during tournament years, Soccer Aid has since become the world's biggest celebrity football match that now takes place on a yearly basis.

Some of the biggest names across sport play in the game, with some huge stars from the showbiz world, too.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's game.

Live stream Soccer Aid 2023

How to watch Soccer Aid 2023?

Soccer Aid 2023 will be broadcast live on Sunday 11 June, with the game kicking off at 7.30pm BST.

Coverage of the game will start an hour beforehand at 6.30pm, with ITV 1, ITVX online and STV all showing the charity game.

Soccer Aid 2023 line-ups

Who's playing at Soccer Aid 2023?

Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott will captain England at Soccer Aid 2023, making her debut in the charity game alongside former professionals such as Jack Wilshere, Karen Carney and Gary Cahill.

World XI, meanwhile, will feature Usain Bolt as their captain, the sprinting legend joined by footballing legends like Roberto Carlos, Gabriel Batistuta and Francesco Totti, among others.

In total, the England side consists of 22 players, while there are 20 players for the World XI coaches to select from.

England Squad

Jill Scott

Paddy McGuinness

Jermain Defoe

Karen Carney

Gary Cahill

Jack Wilshere

Bugzy Malone

Tom Grennan

Sir Mo Farah

Alex Brooker

Gary Neville

Paul Scholes

Chunkz

Joel Corry

Eni Aluko

David James

Scarlette Douglas

Nicky Butt

Liam Payne

Danny Dyer

Asa Butterfield

Tom Hiddleston

World XI

Usain Bolt

Lee Mack

Steven Bartlett

Kem Cetinay

Mo Gilligan

Maisie Adam

Tommy Fury

Heathter O'Reilly

Kaylyn Kyle

Noah Beck

Ben Foster

Roberto Carlos

Nani

Francesco Totti

Gabriel Batistuta

Leon Edwards

Sam Claflin

Hernan Crespo

Patrice Evra

Niko Omilana

Which players have appeared at Soccer Aid in the past?

Soccer Aid has boasted some of the greatest footballers of all time in the past.

Previous line-ups have included: Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Clarence Seedorf, Edgar Davids, Fabio Cannavaro, Dimitar Berbatov, Michael Owen, David Seaman, Yaya Toure, Robert Pires, Patrick Kluivert, Robbie Keane, Eric Cantona, John Terry, Didier Drogba and Michael Essien.

Soccer Aid 2023 Managers

Who are the managers at Soccer Aid 2023?

The musician Stormzy will manage England at Soccer Aid, with current Chelsea Women's boss Emma Hayes, actor Vicky McClure, former Tottenham and West Ham manager Harry Redknapp and ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman assisting him during the game.

Hayes and Redknapp were co-managers last year at Soccer Aid.

On the other side of the dugout is Mauricio Pochettino, who has recently been announced as the new manager of the Chelsea men's team. Fresh from assisting Sam Allardyce at Leeds United, Robbie Keane will be helping the Argentine, with actor Martin Compston and singer Mel C also part of the coaching staff.

Soccer Aid 2023 Stadium

What stadium is Soccer Aid 2023 being played at?

Soccer Aid has changed venue once more for 2023, with the game being played at Manchester United's Old Trafford.

Previous editions have seen Stamford Bridge, the Etihad Stadium and West Ham's London Stadium all hosting, though Old Trafford has been the ground most frequently used since Soccer Aid's inception in 2006.