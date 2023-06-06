How to watch a Soccer Aid 2023 live stream: Plus everything you need to know about the charity football match
Soccer Aid 2023 takes place this summer, as two all-star line-ups compete in the 12th edition
Soccer Aid 2023 kicks off this summer on Sunday 11 June, with two all-star line-ups set to compete to raise money for charity.
Started in 2006 as an initiative from Robbie Williams to raise money for Unicef as a biannual event during tournament years, Soccer Aid has since become the world's biggest celebrity football match that now takes place on a yearly basis.
Some of the biggest names across sport play in the game, with some huge stars from the showbiz world, too.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's game.
Live stream Soccer Aid 2023
How to watch Soccer Aid 2023?
Soccer Aid 2023 will be broadcast live on Sunday 11 June, with the game kicking off at 7.30pm BST.
Coverage of the game will start an hour beforehand at 6.30pm, with ITV 1, ITVX online and STV all showing the charity game.
Soccer Aid 2023 line-ups
Who's playing at Soccer Aid 2023?
Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott will captain England at Soccer Aid 2023, making her debut in the charity game alongside former professionals such as Jack Wilshere, Karen Carney and Gary Cahill.
World XI, meanwhile, will feature Usain Bolt as their captain, the sprinting legend joined by footballing legends like Roberto Carlos, Gabriel Batistuta and Francesco Totti, among others.
In total, the England side consists of 22 players, while there are 20 players for the World XI coaches to select from.
England Squad
- Jill Scott
- Paddy McGuinness
- Jermain Defoe
- Karen Carney
- Gary Cahill
- Jack Wilshere
- Bugzy Malone
- Tom Grennan
- Sir Mo Farah
- Alex Brooker
- Gary Neville
- Paul Scholes
- Chunkz
- Joel Corry
- Eni Aluko
- David James
- Scarlette Douglas
- Nicky Butt
- Liam Payne
- Danny Dyer
- Asa Butterfield
- Tom Hiddleston
World XI
- Usain Bolt
- Lee Mack
- Steven Bartlett
- Kem Cetinay
- Mo Gilligan
- Maisie Adam
- Tommy Fury
- Heathter O'Reilly
- Kaylyn Kyle
- Noah Beck
- Ben Foster
- Roberto Carlos
- Nani
- Francesco Totti
- Gabriel Batistuta
- Leon Edwards
- Sam Claflin
- Hernan Crespo
- Patrice Evra
- Niko Omilana
Which players have appeared at Soccer Aid in the past?
Soccer Aid has boasted some of the greatest footballers of all time in the past.
Previous line-ups have included: Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Clarence Seedorf, Edgar Davids, Fabio Cannavaro, Dimitar Berbatov, Michael Owen, David Seaman, Yaya Toure, Robert Pires, Patrick Kluivert, Robbie Keane, Eric Cantona, John Terry, Didier Drogba and Michael Essien.
Soccer Aid 2023 Managers
Who are the managers at Soccer Aid 2023?
The musician Stormzy will manage England at Soccer Aid, with current Chelsea Women's boss Emma Hayes, actor Vicky McClure, former Tottenham and West Ham manager Harry Redknapp and ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman assisting him during the game.
Hayes and Redknapp were co-managers last year at Soccer Aid.
On the other side of the dugout is Mauricio Pochettino, who has recently been announced as the new manager of the Chelsea men's team. Fresh from assisting Sam Allardyce at Leeds United, Robbie Keane will be helping the Argentine, with actor Martin Compston and singer Mel C also part of the coaching staff.
Soccer Aid 2023 Stadium
What stadium is Soccer Aid 2023 being played at?
Soccer Aid has changed venue once more for 2023, with the game being played at Manchester United's Old Trafford.
Previous editions have seen Stamford Bridge, the Etihad Stadium and West Ham's London Stadium all hosting, though Old Trafford has been the ground most frequently used since Soccer Aid's inception in 2006.
