How to watch the FIFA Best Awards: Live stream the event for FREE

The FIFA Best Awards 2023 will see the best players and managers from both the men's and women's game head to London on Monday night, all of whom are hoping to scoop up an accolade in their respective fields.

Crowning the highest-performing men's and women's player and manager for the 2023 calendar year, the FIFA Best Awards is also where the legendary Puskas Award winner is announced. There's also a Fan Award, to celebrate the best moment or gesture in the stands from the year.

The eighth edition of the FIFA Best Awards features votes from national team captains, players, selected journalists, a panel of pundits and fans from around the world. Separate from the Ballon d'Or, the FIFA Best Awards is aimed at reviving the FIFA World Player Gala, which ran from 1991-2009.

It's possible to watch the entire awards ceremony for free from the comfort of your own home, too, which is detailed below in greater detail.

FIFA Best Awards channel

How to watch FIFA Best Awards for free in UK

Coverage of the FIFA Best Awards gets underway at 7.20pm GMT on Monday 15 January. The ceremony is broadcast live and for free on FIFA+.

For UK viewers preferring to watch the awards on their TV, then BBC iPlayer will aslo broadcast the awards from 7.30 GMT.

As well as English, commentary of the FIFA Best Awards is available in Spanish, German and Portuguese.

VPN Guide

If you’re out of the country for the FIFA Best Awards and would prefer to watch on BBC iPlayer, then you'll need a VPN to access the coverage. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the FIFA Best Awards 2023, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

