Howe thrilled with Stanislas and King impact

Eddie Howe lavished praise on Junior Stanislas and Josh King for their impact since breaking into AFC Bournemouth's starting XI after the pair helped shock Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday.

A string of injuries to the likes of Max Gradel, Callum Wilson and Lee Tomlin has afforded opportunities to both Stanislas and King in recent weeks.

The pair were influential as Bournemouth pulled off a famous 1-0 win at Premier League champions Chelsea last week, and both netted in Saturday's win at the Vitality Stadium either side of Marouane Fellaini's leveller.

Howe is delighted with the duo's contribution, while also noting the high quality performances of midfield trio Dan Gosling, Andrew Surman and Harry Arter.

"Pace is so important in any league but even more so in the Premier League. King and Stanislas have had a huge impact," he told Sky Sports.

"We also changed the balance of the team. The three in midfield, they've been outstanding. Everyone is contributing. The big thing was the way we played without the ball, the work ethic versus Manchester United and Chelsea is crucial because you know you won't have much of the ball.

"We still felt it would be difficult today, we would have to surpass Chelsea to win. They still had world-class players in forward positions but we had to handle them.

"The spell of games starting at Swansea then Everton, no one would have given us a chance of gaining many points, so to get the return we have has given us a huge lift."

Howe also reserved special praise for Arter, who featured in the match despite losing his child at birth during the week.

He added: "The preparation was difficult with the news for Harry Arter and his family. I want to pay tribute to him and his family for how courageous he was in his performance, he was absolutely magnificent."