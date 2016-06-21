Hummels reveals reason behind Manchester United snub

Mats Hummels has revealed he ruled out joining Manchester United because of their failure to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Germany international confirmed in May he would be leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the club season to sign for domestic rivals Bayern Munich.

However, the defender admits he considered moving away from his homeland, with England and Spain potential destinations.

Manchester United were linked with the player yet Hummels - without identifying the club by their actual name - has suggested the possibility of a move to Old Trafford disappeared once they finished outside the Premier League's top four.

"Fundamentally, England, Spain and Germany were the relevant leagues I could see myself playing football in," he told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

"But at this stage there just was not that one English club where the overall package was fitting.

"The overall package means: a club which fascinates me; a club I have always wanted to join, and where the sporting constellation is right, and which of course plays Champions League football next season. And because of the latter one club was ruled out, and you can envision which club that was."

Hummels did go on to state he had never received any offer from Arsenal, or any club in La Liga.

"I don't have to beat about the bush, and pretend they [Arsenal] wanted me," he added

"There was no offer. The same applies for Spain, there was always contact but no option right now. That's why I now have made the fundamental decision to continue my career in Germany."

Hummels signed a five-year contract with Bayern. He will join up with his new team-mates after completing his commitments with Germany at Euro 2016.