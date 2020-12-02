Hunt: Mathoho is a bit rusty

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says defender Eric Mathoho is a bit rusty after coming back from suspension during their CAF Champions League opener against PWD Bamenda.

The 30-year-old missed Amakhosi’s previous two games in the DStv Premiership against Golden Arrows and Swallows FC after picking up a red card during their defeat to Orlando Pirates last month.

Mathoho then returned to action by scoring the winning goal against PWD Bamenda in the first leg of the Champions League preliminary round on Friday.

However, Hunt believes that Mathoho will need a bit of time in order to get back to his best as they prepare for their second leg clash against Bamenda this Friday.

‘He scored a great goal, like a striker should finish. But you can see he is rusty in his general play and slow,’ Hunt told the media.

‘’He needs a little bit of game-time to get up to speed. But hopefully we can do that with a few games. That suspension hit us badly because he was out for a long time, then came back, played, then got sent off. But he has got enough experience to help us.’